Letter: Law and order
It's ridiculous that Republicans claim to be the party of law and order. While most Americans are against the criminal behavior occurring during the protests, a quick survey of the data shows almost all of the politically or racially motivated shootings over the last four years are committed by members identifying with the right. The protests occurring throughout the country challenging police violence are pleas for law and order, not calls for crime and disorder. Add to this the number of the Great Divider's cronies who have been convicted, charged or investigated for felonies, and you get a much different picture.

Our nation and communities need policies and action that will assist our police do the job they have sworn to perform. This can't be accomplished by an administration that continually encourages police and citizen militias to act unlawfully against American citizens. Vote for change!

Carl Evertsbusch

Midtown

