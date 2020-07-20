Letter: Law and order

I am encouraged that our leader wants to be the "Law and Order President". I hope he knows that it doesn't just mean he has the power to bend the laws to his convenience. It also means that he holds his cronies like Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Vladamir Putin, and Joe Arpaio and himself to the same standards as poor black people. He is not off to a very good start.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
