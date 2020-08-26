 Skip to main content
Letter: law enforcement unions
I spent a life time in the labor movement . I attained hi office as President of the Arizona AFL CIO and as a union leader in the copper industry. let me be clear on this Police unions are not unions. they have no relationship to the American labor movement. I could describe them here but the point is they do not have any thing in common with real unions and have no association with the real Labor unions in America. The idea they do is totally false. In all my years as a member and officer of unions and association with the unions in Arizona and the Country i never had any connection with or interest by any police "unions" You will not find them anywhere involved with any issues of the real unions of this nation. As expected they have endorsed the worst most dishonest lying president in history.

DONALD SHELTON

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

