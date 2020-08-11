Letter: Law enforcement

While there are intense feelings on both sides about fully funding vs. defunding Police Departments, perhaps it's time to reimagine the mission of these as Peace Departments. Peace Officers could be trained to promote peaceful communities rather than serving as punitive and sometimes, dangerous, Police Officers. Just think about the possibilities if they saw themselves as Peace Officers and if the communities they serve welcomed them in the same light.
Eileen Feldgus
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
