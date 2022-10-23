Letter: LAWS ON ABORTION

No Choice for Men!

I cannot help but imagine what an invasion of a man’s choice related to reproductive health and wellness would be like if that choice were taken away.

In the name of fairness, so-called religious legislators should do their duty and pass comparable laws concerning the reproductive rights for men.

In keeping with “God’s plan” for a man’s ability to procreate, condoms, vasectomies, and other procedures such as medical treatment for testicular cancer should be outlawed, regardless of age and health concerns.

Like their female counterparts who have no choice, men who cause pregnancies should face long term consequences of their actions which would include the garnishment of wages and transfer of assets, in perpetuity, to the women they impregnate and their offspring.

If such laws were passed, our extremist legislators would immediately be voted out of office. Good idea.

Daniel Sharpe

Northwest side