 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lawsuits are a Distraction
View Comments

Letter: Lawsuits are a Distraction

Trump and the Republicans know he's lost the election. They will lose power, so their goals now are to:

1) destroy the credibility of a Biden presidency (election was 'stolen');

2) mangle essential government programs to prevent a fast, efficient launch of the new administration (no vaccine cooperation; premature complete drawdown in Afghanistan; Treasury Secretary told the Fed to stop business support programs) and

3) to create such chaos, fear, and doubt that big efforts like the vaccine roll-out will be hamstrung and ineffective.

The lame law suits are, as we have seen again and again with Trump, distractions for the media and Kool Aid for the cult while Trump and company take a wrecking ball to government and scare their voters to death.

Karen Owsowitz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News