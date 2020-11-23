Letter: Lawsuits are a Distraction

Trump and the Republicans know he's lost the election. They will lose power, so their goals now are to:
1) destroy the credibility of a Biden presidency (election was 'stolen');
2) mangle essential government programs to prevent a fast, efficient launch of the new administration (no vaccine cooperation; premature complete drawdown in Afghanistan; Treasury Secretary told the Fed to stop business support programs) and
3) to create such chaos, fear, and doubt that big efforts like the vaccine roll-out will be hamstrung and ineffective.
The lame law suits are, as we have seen again and again with Trump, distractions for the media and Kool Aid for the cult while Trump and company take a wrecking ball to government and scare their voters to death.
Karen Owsowitz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!