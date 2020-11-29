Letter: Lawyers and Monty Python

Trump's recent behavior was unfortunate for many reasons. However, I think at least one group has benefited. I have followed the news of the legal challenges and lawsuits; I see one common thread, and I believe I can now reveal that group.
It is his legal team. It is true that they were presented with a difficult task, but their legal arguments were presented in such a facile and naive manner that it made them appear completely inept before even the most sympathetic judge, and an insult to the profession. The whole bunch, Giuliani included, reminds me of some absurd Monty Python routine. Or Laurel and Hardy trying to carry a piano up a flight of stairs.
Perhaps it is just an act. I have trouble believing that they are really that stupid. Maybe they just appear that way, and are laughing all the way to the bank!
michael burdoo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
