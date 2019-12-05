Re: the Dec. 1 letter "Layered thinking transcends labels."
Writer Golda Velez is onto something in suggesting that "liberal" and "conservative" labels are not useful in confronting issues of common concern. I'm a Republican who has abandoned Trump because he has abandoned the ethical conduct of the office of President in favor of whatever is to his personal gain.
Liberal or conservative, I think we can agree that a medical system where people have to declare bankruptcy because Medicare AND private insurance failed to provide bought and paid for insurance coverage is wrong. Many conservatives include conservation of the environment in their program. Liberals and conservatives don't want the police, or the police powers of government, abusing people.
There are a lot of common issues where we can all unite. We don't have to love each other; but we should respect each other.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
