Letter: Lazy Man, Lazy Motto

Just thinking about Donald Trump and his motto, "Make America Great Again." How lazy can he be to just reuse his motto from four years ago. When he used it in 2016 it was to show that he was going to change President Obama's considerable positive work for our country. To be using it again illustrates that Trump is aware that the United States is not so great now and that he hasn't done much for our country. How lazy and unconcerned about one's message can he be? Why would anyone want four more years of the same chaos and drama that has not created anything positive if he needs four more years to make America great AGAIN?
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
