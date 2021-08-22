 Skip to main content
Letter: Ldership failure
All hail President Biden! That was the chorus by his supporters. Now we are reaping the results, specifically, his abject failure in Afghanistan. Not only his failure, but he and his staff goes on vacation and doesn't even provide a briefing to the American people. Now the Taliban runs the country, subjecting the women and children to the horrors of their terrifying leadership. This is what you voted for, this absolute lack of leadership, in Afghanistan, on our border, on inflation, where does it end? Where has the media been during these many failures? At some point they have to face up to the fact that their savior has become an embarrassment.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

