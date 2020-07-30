You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Leader Accountability-A Lost Art—Corona Virus
View Comments

Letter: Leader Accountability-A Lost Art—Corona Virus

In school most of us were taught the words of President Truman “The buck stops here.” Unfortunately that lesson has been lost on too many political leaders today when addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump failed and dumped responsibility on our Governors. Too may Governors failed and dumped responsibility on Mayors. Some Mayors failed and dumped responsibility on citizens and residents with recommendations. The result is we are addressing a grave pandemic without a national plan or policy. The matter is politicized and the science of public health has been dishonored.

Some say “you get what you pay for.” Or not! We pay to have government to protect us. Instead we have leaders who don’t do the job and expend energy to avoid responsibility and accountability. Not the government I was told about in school.

Jim Greene

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News