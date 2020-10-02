 Skip to main content
Letter: Leader vs Cheerleader
Re: Terrence Williams letter “Woodward bombshell a dud”. I disagree with most of his assertions, but let me address just one. In trying to defend Trump's response when he downplayed the virus so as not to create a panic, he states that Joe Biden did a similar thing when he said that the virus was a crisis, but it was not a time for panicking. One person lies and says there is nothing to worry about and it will go away. The other acknowledges that we have a serious problem but it's not a time for panic. Who's the leader here, and who's the cheerleader?

Rick Fasnacht

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

