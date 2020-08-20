 Skip to main content
Letter: Leadership and President Trump
President Trump could have made a strong argument for his reelection, if he had dealt effectively with the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of devising and leading an effective national response, Trump called it a hoax, showed contempt for science and continues to say it will simply disappear. It may eventually disappear after causing thousands of deaths, much suffering and economic damage that could have been avoided.

Trump's basic problem and the starting point for effective leadership is being able to distinguish fact from fiction. But he can only blunder into briar patches of alternative fact fantasies, magical thinking and conspiracy mongering. Trump puffs himself up and puts on a big act, but he does not have the leadership skills to lead a lost boy scout troop out of a city park.

Trump must go because we do not know how many other crises are creeping up on us that he will allow to harm our nation.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

