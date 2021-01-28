Letter: Leadership Matters

As President Trump leaves office there will have been more that 400,000 deaths from covid and about 25 million cases in the US. Last January President Trump found out that covid is very dangerous and airborne . He did NOT tell us so as not to cause a panic. He did say he was not responsible and neither was the federal government. Now with a new administration I hope WE can work together to Stop Covid and Repair the Economy and get schools opened!
Then we can get back to yelling at each other.
pat Manon
Midtown
