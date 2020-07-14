Letter: Leadership Needed

Leadership. One word that determines whether a group of people moves collectively towards success or failure. Great leaders possess a clear vision, are courageous, and have integrity, honesty, and humility. With multiple challenges facing us nationally and globally a leader should be investing time to provide direction, hope and positive example to the public. Direction based solely on political diatribes is not leadership. The cascading impacts of COVID-19, equality and economic fragility demand action. Leaders don’t divide, they bring together. Leaders inspire, not demean. Leaders are humble and honest, not boastful and misleading. Clearly what we need are people on both sides of the political spectrum to put aside their differences and work for America. We can embrace the belief that our country has been a beacon of inspiration because of our diversity and that together we can accomplish anything. While individual freedom is part of the equation we as a country are better off when we work together on solutions. Act for the country, not yourself.
david Wegner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!