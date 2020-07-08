Letter: Leadership on Display

Today's Daily Star had stark contrasts in leadership styles side-by-side on the same issue: the COVID-19 pandemic.
First was Governor Ducey again sending mixed messages with his non-sensical, indefensible rant that he wouldn't infringe on people's rights to assemble, with or without masks, while simultaneously railing against restaurants for allowing crowds to assemble without masks! What? Apparently the mask requirement was now "new guidance."
Next door was the article describing UA President, Robbins' take on Arizona's increased COVID-19 cases and the inevitable overload of local Hospital ICUs. He described the real potential of not starting on-campus classes as predicted on August 24th. Hold on! Are we actually hearing words which put the health and welfare of Arizona citizens above economic considerations and with no equivocation? Imagine that.
I spent 13 of my 30 Army years in command to include 11 months as a company commander in Vietnam and both Airbone and Ranger battalions. You want a screwed up unit governor? Keep up mixed messages.
William Ohl II
Marana
