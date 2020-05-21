Letter: Leadership or Lack there of

Frustration, disgust and deceit are the words that come to mind when I refer to Trump in the White House. I always thought we could rely on someone in the White House to show the skills of a leader during a national crisis. Instead we get someone who shows none of the characteristics of a leader but rather a whiner who is more interested in blaming others for his lack of actions in a dire situation. Good leaders do the work of guiding others to a place they've never been before and want to get to. They see the future possibilities and clear the way forward so others can see those possibilities, too. Good leaders don't leave people behind. They don't charge forward without others. But in Trump's case, he has taken to heart a quote from Joseph Goebbels:"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Is that what we want in our leader, I think not.
Frank Flasch
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
