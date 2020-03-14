Letter: Leadership Vacancy

As it becomes increasingly clear each week among astute people everywhere, the United States since January 2017 has been without leadership. On so many levels, the honorable offices of President and Vice President have been vacant. Instead of doing the actual demanding job of leading and representing the country, these disjointed occupants have been frantically doling out ideological and economic “goodies” (including criminal pardons and tactical voter suppression) to their conservative base. Hardly the real time job description.
Ironically, the Coronavirus emergency is forcing the administration to do some actual governmental work. Is there enough expertise among this cast of Trump/Pence hyper-loyalists? Are they up to the task? So far, only conservatives seem to be impressed.
Moderate and liberal citizens need to speak out, mobilize, and vote in November. Hopefully on January 20, 2021, America’s historic mistake (and disgrace) can begin to be repaired and integrity and competence restored.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.