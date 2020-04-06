Letter: Leadership Vacancy
Letter: Leadership Vacancy

It is true that we only have one President at a time, and for this reason alone every occupant deserves at least a minimal amount of deference. However, it is amazing how the behaviors and words of Mr. Trump continue to reveal such an alarming emptiness. Thankfully more capable leaders are stepping up around the country (and world) in our universities, governorships, moderate and liberal media, and some industries.

Rather than honorably leading and representing their country, the playbook of history’s most unsavory heads of state has always been to deny, attack, change the subject, play the victim. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Sound familiar?

This is a serious time. How different this COVID-19 virus crisis would be right now if we had a leader whose character was sufficient to enable him to make wise decisions after attentively listening to and being educated by medical experts.

Ron Rude

West side

