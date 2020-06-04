Letter: Leadership

Our president has been inciting violence for days now! A president calling for retribution and shooting is a clear and present danger to our country. Tom Cotton is calling for no quarter for American citizens! As you know, no quarter is a military term for killing rather than arresting.
Our country is in crisis on many levels. We cannot depend on our president in this time of pain and suffering. He must resign. He has no moral concern for the citizens of this country.
We need leaders with calmer minds to step up. I urge Senator McSally to step up, now is your time. Do the right thing. Thank you.
Ann Richards
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
