Letter: Leadership?
View Comments

Letter: Leadership?

Trump is doing his best to divide the country even more. Rather than being a leader, he's pitting states against each other in a bidding war.

Life-saving medical equipment procured by the Federal government has been shipped to private companies that will auction it off to them.

Trump says government is a "back-up," "governors are complainers" and states should find their own solutions. We need a President who will lead us, not spend time playing golf.

Sorry, just have to say it..."fiddling while Rome burns."

What has happened to the UNITED States of America?

Gini Brydle

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News