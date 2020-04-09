Letter: Leadership?

Trump is doing his best to divide the country even more. Rather than being a leader, he's pitting states against each other in a bidding war.
Life-saving medical equipment procured by the Federal government has been shipped to private companies that will auction it off to them.
Trump says government is a "back-up," "governors are complainers" and states should find their own solutions. We need a President who will lead us, not spend time playing golf.
Sorry, just have to say it..."fiddling while Rome burns."
What has happened to the UNITED States of America?
Gini Brydle
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
