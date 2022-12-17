Letter: Leadership

McCarthy said no one should spend time with the avowed racist Nick Fuentes. What neither of these leaders said is that there is no room for TRUMP in their their party, because clearly there is. In all his years in the public eye, Trump stood strong with those who hate while demeaning the likes of John McCain and Barak Obama. Say it out loud Mr. McConnell. Say there is no place in our Party for Donald Trump. Stop speaking in platitudes.