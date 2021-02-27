Letter: Leadership

It actually looks as though the Republicans are going to continue to push the false “voting fraud” allegations and support the former Presidents 2024 bid. Just a reminder to them that when this devastating pandemic hit and the country needed leadership, what we got instead was denial, blame, snake oil salesmen, super spreader political meetings, and vindictive threats. Forget the incitement to riot and insurrection, scores of resignations for moral reasons and the criminals that were pardoned for political reasons, for the RE-Trumplicans to want this type of “leadership” back in the White House is depressingly mind-boggling.
Michael Perdue
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.