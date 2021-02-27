 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Leadership
View Comments

Letter: Leadership

  • Comments

It actually looks as though the Republicans are going to continue to push the false “voting fraud” allegations and support the former Presidents 2024 bid. Just a reminder to them that when this devastating pandemic hit and the country needed leadership, what we got instead was denial, blame, snake oil salesmen, super spreader political meetings, and vindictive threats. Forget the incitement to riot and insurrection, scores of resignations for moral reasons and the criminals that were pardoned for political reasons, for the RE-Trumplicans to want this type of “leadership” back in the White House is depressingly mind-boggling.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Updated

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce…

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25

  • Updated

LETTERS: A handful of letter writers react angrily to proposed legislation by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature. See what they have to say about that issue and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News