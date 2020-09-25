Letter: Leaf Rakers

People are too harsh on President Trump. After all, he’s created a new profession without even knowing it: the profession of Leaf Raker, soon to be incorporated in college curricula as a major field of study. Think of the job opportunities this new profession will generate: millions of Leaf Rakers will be needed to keep our forest floors free of leaves and detritus that intensify fires. A new line of outdoor clothing will be developed for Leaf Rakers and all the hip dudes will want to dress accordingly. New ergonomic tools will be designed as well, spurring further job development and boosting the US economy.
This new line of work is welcome, as the only new industry the United States has created in the last sixty years is the Continuous Political Campaign. So, look for Leaf Rakers coming to a forest near you, if there are any left.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!