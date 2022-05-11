Letter: Leak rumors bring threats from the radical right

Peter Brimelow, the former editor of the National Review and founder of far-right radical organization dare.com, calls for SCOTUS to overturn Brown vs. the Board of Education decision. The Radical Party is trying to get out "the base" for the midterms.

Anti-abortion militant, Operation Rescue leader Troy Newman, believes (no proof) that an aide to Justice Sonia Sotomayor secretly released the 'First Draft.' The aide's name and photo have been distributed to the jackals through social media, abundantly calling for the individual's disbarment, incarceration for life, prosecution for treason and physical harm, adding Sotomayor should be impeached or forced to resign. (Everyone) involved should be "arrested immediately for sedition and fomenting an insurrection against the Judicial Branch." LOL!

As a student, the individual once protested Kavanaugh's hearings.

Yet, some believe a conservative law clerk leaked it to ensure it is the final opinion. That theory is feasible. A Justice of the majority assigns a clerk to gather input, sort and write the first draft.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

