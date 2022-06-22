 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Leaked Memo will save the New Democratic Party

Until the leaked Supreme Court memo the only thing they had going for it was January 6, 2021. Now abortion has become the defining difference.

I believe the overwhelming majority of Americans support the right of a woman to choose whether to have a family or not. But there are times; whether economic, rape, incest, deformed without a chance of living a normal life or the life of the mother when a decision must be made. That decision is primarily the mothers. Of course the father’s opinion also matters. What we don’t need are mostly old white men in government placing added burdens on families.

With overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate they will be able to pack the Courts, give statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and continue to flood our country with millions crossing our borders

Jack B. Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

