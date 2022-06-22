Letter: Leaked Memo will save the New Democratic Party

Until the leaked Supreme Court memo the only thing they had going for it was January 6, 2021. Now abortion has become the defining difference.

I believe the overwhelming majority of Americans support the right of a woman to choose whether to have a family or not. But there are times; whether economic, rape, incest, deformed without a chance of living a normal life or the life of the mother when a decision must be made. That decision is primarily the mothers. Of course the father’s opinion also matters. What we don’t need are mostly old white men in government placing added burdens on families.