Letter: Learn from the Chinese Experience
The approach we are following to contain the Coronavirus identifies those who carry the virus, then isolates them from the rest of us. If we could test everybody right away this would be a very effective approach. With limited testing, efficiency goes down.

Another approach, the Chinese approach, puts preventive masks on all individuals who carry the virus. The purpose of the mask is containment of the virus when a masked, infected individual breaths or coughs. Can this be accomplished? Yes, if everybody wears a mask. Is it possible to have a mask for everybody? Yes, anyone can make a mask for his or her personal use. The government needs to provide only general guidance keeping in mind that it is a preventative mask.

Use of a preventative mask by everybody could supplement our present approach, it would reduce the number of casualties. Don’t wait, issue a “Mask Requirement” today.

Zoltan Rosztoczy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

