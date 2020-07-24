Letter: Leave racism and political parties behind Please!
Letter: Leave racism and political parties behind Please!

My grandson has his first real job in downtown Chicago. He loves the city. This year over 400 PEOPLE have been killed by gun violence. That is somewhere close to double of the previous year. These victims were sons, brothers, cousins, fathers, mothers, sisters to someone. Black, White, Yellow or Brown their losses are real. Political parties or official's status should not matter. Help is needed. Pride should be abandoned. This war is against our own people. The blame game can come later. Our country now puts blame before solutions. Opportunists with aims to take our country use our divisions to gain power. Dates in history and actions of hundreds of years ago can't be changed by destruction causing cities millions of dollars in losses in business, government, and public areas. The very people who are used as a reason for this are hurt the most." WAKE UP AMERICA". America could be damaged beyond repair.

Ethel Maloney

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

