Newspaper (local) and TV ads promoting car, truck and RV vehicles are ridiculous! They sometimes advertise THOUSANDS of dollars “slashed” off of the final price. That “tells” me that the MSRP is way too HIGH to begin with, on most of these means of transportation.

World (network) News yesterday told me that UAW (Auto Workers) are threatening to Strike if there

Pie-in-the-sky demands are not met by the BIG 3 Automakers. Their current demands are totally insane. That is one of the main reasons NEW cars cost too much.

I was a UAW (not by choice) member over 50 years ago. We/I was hired to make the first Gremlins at AMC in Kenosha. It was a transitional job and I did not stay there. The assembly-line is a boring, worlds-worst job, but something, all some people know.

My first teaching job was next. Only stayed there four years; but is was an experience.

Kenneth Unwin

East side