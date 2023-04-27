I felt a sinking feeling in my heart when I read that Joe Biden had announced his candidacy for 2024 .

The phrase “ All glory is fleeting “ applies to older athletes , movie stars , fashion models and indeed , Presidents .

It pains me to watch once dynamic and capable players in all arenas to fail to recognize that it is time to pass the baton to the next generation . It becomes an embarrassment to once loyal supporters and leaves us in the uncomfortable position.

Conscientious voters need to be able to embrace new leaders and not feel guilty about abandoning our old loyalties .

“Please Joe, say it ain’t so."

Gaye Bruni

Northeast side