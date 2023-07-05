After chanting "lock her up" and then increasing the penalties for mishandling sensitive documents, who would have predicted that Trump would hoist his own petard?

The signs were all there, though. The man doesn't take counsel from anyone, including his lawyers. Advised to turn down the heat and cooperate with the investigation, he did the opposite. Assessing himself as a "stable genius", I presume that he means that he has sufficient intellect to wield a shovel while working in a horse enclosure. Contrary interpretations don't pass muster.

Historians may endlessly debate about who the best president is. Trump is making it easy for a consensus amongst them about the worst one.

Rick Cohn

West side