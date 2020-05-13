Letter: Ledership
Letter: Ledership

Frustration, lies and deceit are the words that come to mind when I refer to Trump in the White House. I always thought we could rely on someone in the White House to show the skills of a leader during a national crisis. Instead we get someone who shows none of the characteristics of a leader but rather a wiener who is more interested in blaming others for his lack of actions in a dire situation. Good leaders do the work of guiding others to a place they've never been before and want to get to. They see the future possibilities and clear the way forward so others can see those possibilities, too. Good leaders don't leave people behind. But in Trumps's case, he has taken to heart a quote from Joseph Goebbels: "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Is that what we want in our leader, I think not.

Frank Flasch

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

