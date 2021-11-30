 Skip to main content
Letter: Lee needs to reject Alden buyout offer
Letter: Lee needs to reject Alden buyout offer

I read with concern that Alden Global Capital has set its sights on Lee Enterprises, which include the Arizona Daily Star. The record of Alden has been widely recognized with a reputation for slashing cost, layoffs, and lower quality news coverage. It would be a shame to see the Star fall into the same difficulties that other papers like the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, and the Denver Post, among many others. We have been fortunate to have a paper with a good mix of local and national news coverage. All of this will be in jeopardy if the offer is accepted and falls into the control of Alden.

Elias Toubassi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

