Letter: Left wing logic
View Comments

Letter: Left wing logic

I am amazed at how many democrats have been drinking the Kool aid served up by the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and Schumer. President Trump has done more for this country in three years then the previous three administrations. I am also thankful that we have Martha McSally representing Arizona in congress to support many of Mr. Trumps proposals. The democrats are going to get a big surprise in November, and then Mr. Trump will go back to work for the American people.

Dennis Jacobsen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News