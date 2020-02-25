Letter: Left wing logic

I am amazed at how many democrats have been drinking the Kool aid served up by the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and Schumer. President Trump has done more for this country in three years then the previous three administrations. I am also thankful that we have Martha McSally representing Arizona in congress to support many of Mr. Trumps proposals. The democrats are going to get a big surprise in November, and then Mr. Trump will go back to work for the American people.
Dennis Jacobsen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.