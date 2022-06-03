Letter: Leftist Extremists? The Rabid Right?

It sure seems every commercial the GOP is running on AZ tv talks about “leftist extremists.” It sounds like every Democrat running is a communist who hates God and Country. How sad that so many think so simplistically! I abhor these commercials and mute immediately. No substance offered, just slogans and hate.

Am I supposed to hate all who disagree with me? Are all members of the GOP monsters? Is every Republican a member of the rabid right? God, I hope not. It’s gotten harder to really hear the voices of people when the level of vitriol we hear is repeated constantly. The next time a political ad comes on, stop and ask yourself are these things really true? For instance, how can Mark Kelly be a “leftie”, when he votes against things others in his party might want? Think! Engage your brain. Look for the truth.