 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: legal bribery
View Comments

Letter: legal bribery

  • Comments

I believe the foundation of our government and the confidence the American people once had in our government is sinking to a new low. I've noticed the respect once given to the president of the united states being abused by the very people who were elected to help him run this country the way it was set up in the beginning.

Even if you have no respect for the man, you should respect the office and what it stands for. It seems we have now legalized bribery. It's a sad state of affairs when lobbyist have the ability to buy a congressman's vote but I think what

is even worse is that they can. I think it's been done for so long we have come to accept it as normal. It's not normal and they disgrace the office they hold and betray the people they swore to serve.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News