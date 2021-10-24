Letter: legal bribery

I believe the foundation of our government and the confidence the American people once had in our government is sinking to a new low. I've noticed the respect once given to the president of the united states being abused by the very people who were elected to help him run this country the way it was set up in the beginning.
Even if you have no respect for the man, you should respect the office and what it stands for. It seems we have now legalized bribery. It's a sad state of affairs when lobbyist have the ability to buy a congressman's vote but I think what
is even worse is that they can. I think it's been done for so long we have come to accept it as normal. It's not normal and they disgrace the office they hold and betray the people they swore to serve.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.