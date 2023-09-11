There is something rotten in the United States, to play on Shakespeare. Our legal system is suffering badly from a lack of trust, although there are still countless good judges, prosecutors, attorneys, etc. However, the core of the apple is in danger because of corruption, that is, the Supreme Court. If those justices can take gifts from lobbyists without any consequences, when clients dine and wine them, when business deals are struck backstage, and when there is, ultimately, no ethical rule overseeing the SCOTUS, then the entire system is at risk. Appointment for life is almost a blank check for those justices, and the consequences, as we observe them currently, are devastating for our entire country. Money and ideology rule there, so it seems, no longer the fundamental law. If this continues, we can scrap our Constitution, roll over in disgust, and allow a dictator, one of those billionaires, to take charge. SCOTUS is the linchpin, but the daily news coming from there cast a deep shadow on our democracy.