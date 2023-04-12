We hear in the news that Trump supporters, even some Trump detractors, believe that the Manhattan AG Bragg is conducting a witch hunt, persecuting Trump and/or jumping the gun by bringing this indictment.
In a democracy, the legal system must operate separately from the political system. Trump committed fraud and acted in bad faith in many of his business dealings. Most NYers are not supporters of the man, particularly in Manhattan where the bulk of his business operated. Those who dealt with him have been outspoken about his dirty dealing. Trump’s attitude was “So sue me” knowing full well that most small businesses could not afford to pay the legal fees in what would be a long drawn-out process that he would be able to delay, delay, delay.
Mr. Bragg works for the citizens of NY. If he did not bring this case and attempt to get justice, it would be patently unfair to his constituents. This is a state legal issue—national politics must be ignored.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.