In a democracy, the legal system must operate separately from the political system. Trump committed fraud and acted in bad faith in many of his business dealings. Most NYers are not supporters of the man, particularly in Manhattan where the bulk of his business operated. Those who dealt with him have been outspoken about his dirty dealing. Trump’s attitude was “So sue me” knowing full well that most small businesses could not afford to pay the legal fees in what would be a long drawn-out process that he would be able to delay, delay, delay.