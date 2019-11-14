Jeffrey Bryant's well-written letter on our responsibility for drug violence both north and south of the border hits close to home. There is however, a solution: with an exception for children, eliminate the criminality for drugs. In other words, take out the profit. Those who profit from enforcing the unenforceable will resist, but it needs to be done. Both the Cato Institute and the ACLU have called for the legalization of drugs for adults.
Many of our laws are passed to protect us from ourselves . We need to take responsibility for our conduct. The corollary to Darwin's'"Survival of the fittest is the unsurvival of the unfit.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
