Letter: Legalize Marijuana for Real

The Democrats removed "safe banking" from its reconciliation package. That would have allowed dispensaries in states where marijuana is legal to conduct business like any other business. Now it's still just an all cash operation. On the state level, Arizona continues to prevent home delivery of recreational marijuana. And it requires medical customers, who under specific circumstances can get deliveries, to pay for a doctor's visit and a card - $300 a year. An over-supply of pot exists in California. But it's against the law to import it in Arizona. Even though both states are fully legalized. Most Americans figure marijuana is legal. Even in "hard core" states the police have better things to do. Can't we knock this one off the list? Make it legal for real.
walter ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.