Letter: Legalize marijuana
I call on Ann Kirkpatrick to vote Yes on the MORE act. It is time to put aside the deliberate criminalization of marijuana for political purposes.

President Nixon made marijuana illegal to punish blacks and hippies for protesting against the Vietnam War, where the poor were shipped off to die, and the rich like Trump flouted their exemptions.

Since then, "suspicion of marijuana" has been used by law enforcement to pack the prisons to continue the practice of legal slavery. This is a dark side of our supposed democracy. It must end.

The USA cannot move forward until we allow people the choice that is no worse then alcohol and possibly better. Prohibition proved criminalization will not change behavior. Only a better economy can get the result we want.

Irbie Wylie

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

