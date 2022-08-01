 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legally Obtained Firearms

The 1968 Federal gun control law makes it unlawful for a person known to be a danger to themselves or others to possess any firearms. The trick is the "known" part. Some formal authority, court, psychiatrist, or custodial family member must report the determination to the BATF so that the federal sale request can be denied. The buyer signs under penalty of perjury and the seller has no choice but to believe them. Anyone who poses a danger to themselves or others has no right to keep and bear arms. At present mental illness of this sort is protected by medical privacy - the doctor is not allowed to report the crazy person to the BATF! The AR-15 is a militia weapon, ammo-compatible with Army standard arms. It is for civilian defense of the nation against foreign invasion. It is not for attacking the government or civilian crowds.

David Vernon

East side

