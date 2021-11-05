Letter: Legislation

It seems members of Congress are fixated on spending money to build better. Why not pass the partisan infrastructure bill and start fixing the roads and bridges, getting our power infrastructure modernized and broadband expanded to lower income neighborhoods. Put people to work! Why not fix our social security and medicare systems that are funded on future workers paying into the system, at a time when many future workers don’t want to work. It would be nice to have Congress spending time working to make our economy and current infrastructure work, rather than continuing to add new programs and more debt. As an Independent, I am frustrated with the partisanship, but proud that we have an Arizona Senator and a West Virginia Senator that at least wants to make things make sense! I voted for her before and will do so again.
Dave Locey
Foothills
