Letter: Legislative Arrogance

With the threat of Republican Senators holding up the NDAA over a requirement that military personnel get vaccinated we see both ignorance AND stupidity on display. Those senators with no military service are ignorant about what happens when you first join and go through basic training as a “pin cushion”. (Lucky if they have air guns) Those who served show stupidity by wanting to pack unrelated strangers together in close quarters without protection. If these two groups get their way, we could see a re-run of 1918 when the so-called “Spanish Flu” from Haskell County, Kansas started in the military encampments of our WWI soldiers. We know how that worked out. Look at the senator’s military service record and see who is making the most “noise” about holding the bill. It tells a lot about their priorities, and their education or lack thereof.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

