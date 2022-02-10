 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Legitimate Political Discourse? Really...
Letter: Legitimate Political Discourse? Really...

So the RNC has called the Jan. 6th riot/insurrection a "legitimate political discourse". I can't wait to read their version of revisionist American History where they call slaves "low-paid wage earners", the Civil War "a glorified pillow fight" and the attack on Pearl Harbor "fun in the sun". And let's not forget the Nazi rampage in Europe in World War II which will probably be described as "having good people on both sides".

John Tadlock

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

