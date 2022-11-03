 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Leonard Pitts Excellent Commentary

RE: the Nov. 2 article "White hubris demands others justify exercising rights."

Once again Leonard Pitts of the Miami Herald speaks truth to power. His commentary on White Hubris, nicknamed "Caucacity of Nope" is spot on. His words may be hard for some to take, and will probably result in him receiving even more vile threats than he has from previous opinion pieces published in the Arizona Daily Star.

In addition to his fine commentary, Mr. Pitts is an accomplished author. "The Last Thing You Surrender" and "Freeman" are excellent reads, speaking the painful truth about prejudice, discrimination and service.

I for one am grateful to the Arizona Daily Star for publishing his moving and inspirational opinion pieces.

We must all find the courage to speak out as he does. We cannot sit idly by and let the "Caucacity of Nope" continue unabated. We must stand up when one of our brothers and sisters are marginalized, discriminated against or intimidated.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

