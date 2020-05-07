Letter: Leonard :Pitts

Mr Pitts recent article "vote for Joe Biden" once again displays the ultimate hypocrisy of the left. If this individual was a Republican the press, TV would have endless coverage condemning him. I believe most of America sees through this bias and dismisses it as totally partisan. There is no question that the media have become a branch of the democratic party spewing party politics daily. Journalism is dead in America.
bill dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
