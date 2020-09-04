Letter: Less Government in Health Care Decisions

The last thing most Arizonans want is for the government to take over our health care system, letting politicians make the critical decisions that should stay between patients and their doctors. That’s why it’s time to tell Congress that the public option and Medicare-For-All policy proposals are not an option for health care. Some estimates project that just paying for the public option could require an increase in payroll taxes of $2,300 per year for the average worker. That is not a cost most families can bear right now, especially if it doesn’t lead to better care. Unfortunately, a public option would undermine the hospitals and emergency rooms serving our communities by slashing payments to doctors and other health care providers. These policies could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, potentially putting them out of business for good. We all want better health care, but government-controlled health care is not the way to get it.
Cathy Coronado
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
