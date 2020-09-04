 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Less Government in Health Care Decisions
View Comments

Letter: Less Government in Health Care Decisions

The last thing most Arizonans want is for the government to take over our health care system, letting politicians make the critical decisions that should stay between patients and their doctors. That’s why it’s time to tell Congress that the public option and Medicare-For-All policy proposals are not an option for health care. Some estimates project that just paying for the public option could require an increase in payroll taxes of $2,300 per year for the average worker. That is not a cost most families can bear right now, especially if it doesn’t lead to better care. Unfortunately, a public option would undermine the hospitals and emergency rooms serving our communities by slashing payments to doctors and other health care providers. These policies could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, potentially putting them out of business for good. We all want better health care, but government-controlled health care is not the way to get it.

Cathy Coronado

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News