Letter: Less is more
The climate summit is over but unfortunately the climate crisis is not. Many promises were made and many will be broken. The emergencies of today continue to override the emergencies of tomorrow. The climate is unstable and yet we stay the course of overconsumption. Can we change course? Will we change course? That is the question. Are we willing to change our ways? With our society dependent on consumerism, the only way to change is stop consuming so much – so much gas, so much food, so many goods. As consumers, we can determine and demand what products we want – more fuel efficient cars, more environmentally friendly goods, more sustainable energy sources. But, we the people, must demand it. We can’t keep waiting for others to do it. As enter into the holiday season, let’s not just buy to buy. Let’s consider each purchase carefully. Overconsumption is not the answer. If we want clean air, a stable climate, and a healthy future, remember then less is more.

Maggie Kraft

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

