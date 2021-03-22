 Skip to main content
Letter: Less than 60 days
Biden has been president for less than 60 days. In that time he has stopped the pipe line from Canada, stopped the border wall construction, stopped oil and gas drilling leases on federal land, and now is trying to violate the 2nd amendment to our constitution . He needs to read his oath of office, and the Bill of Rights.

The relief bill that just passed has so much non related funding, and to other countries, it's criminal. I hope we survive the next 46 months.

John Crooks

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

